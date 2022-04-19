Dispute over trampoline park trash leads to Greenville businessman’s arrest, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville businessman who has been arrested multiple times in the past is facing a new charge. John Ludwig Jr. turned himself in Monday night on an outstanding warrant for breach of peace.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on April 6, Ludwig “hurled” obscenities and homophobic language at the employees of Big Air trampoline Park on Woodruff Road while dumping a trash can full of garbage in the lobby of the business.

Deputies said the incident stemmed from a dispute about trash that Ludwig felt was coming onto his property from the park.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Ludwig has been released on bond since turning himself in.

Ludwig was arrested on a murder charge in 2009 after he crashed his Maserati into a home on Roe Ford Road, killing 62-year-old Frederic Bardsley. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

He has had multiple other encounters with law enforcement over the years, including arrests for charges of domestic violence, assault and battery, probation violation, and intimidation.

