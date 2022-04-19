Advertisement

Fire sends huge plume of smoke over Anderson

Viewers sent in multiple videos to FOX Carolina of a fire sending a huge plume of smoke over Anderson's Homeland Park area.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to the scene of a fire that sent a large plume of smoke over Anderson on Tuesday.

Multiple viewers shared pictures of smoke and flames on South Main Street near Highway 28.

Dispatchers said a vacant building was burning.

Homeland Park Fire Department is the lead fire department on scene.

