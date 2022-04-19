Fire sends huge plume of smoke over Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to the scene of a fire that sent a large plume of smoke over Anderson on Tuesday.

Multiple viewers shared pictures of smoke and flames on South Main Street near Highway 28.

Dispatchers said a vacant building was burning.

Homeland Park Fire Department is the lead fire department on scene.

