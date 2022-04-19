First look at evidence in SC death penalty case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, we’re getting a look at the evidence in a case of an inmate scheduled to be executed for a deadly armed robbery decades ago.

Two boxes stored inside the Spartanburg County Clerk of Court’s Office hold evidence preserved in time. The contents of the boxes are still handled with care.

State law requires the evidence folders to remain sealed, but a glimpse through the clear bags shows money, bullet casings, and weapons used in the capital murder trial against Richard Moore.

The story first made headlines back in September 1999 after the armed robbery and shooting death of convenience store clerk James Mahoney. It happed at Nikki’s Speed Mart in Spartanburg County. The store is no longer there, but case files give a picture of what happened inside.

According to court documents, Moore did not bring a gun into the store but shot Mahoney with a weapon he found inside which belonged to the store owner.

Several guns, bullet fragments, and bullet casings are still stored inside evidence boxes at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

After shooting Mahoney, investigators said Moore made off with a money bag filled with $1408 in cash.

When Moore was arrested a short time later, investigators found a blue money bag and a loose pile of money. Both were covered in blood.

All of this evidence was used in Moore’s capital punishment trial in 2001 when a judge sentenced him to death.

Moore’s execution date is set for April 29. He has chosen to die by firing squad.

His attorneys have asked the Supreme Court for a stay while another court considers whether the state’s capital punishment methods are constitutional.

