Governor says Panthers split with SC city ‘a disappointment’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Tuesday after it was announced that the Carolina Panthers are terminating their agreement to move their headquarters to Rock Hill.

McMaster called the announcement “a disappointment.” Below is the full statement:

“Today’s announcement by the Panthers is a disappointment, as we had hoped they would be a part of South Carolina’s record breaking, booming economy.

In 2021, we broke a decade’s worth of records for job recruitment, investment, and expansion, announcing 18,000 new jobs and $5.6 billion in capital investment. And our state government’s finances are in the strongest condition ever, with the largest budget surpluses, the largest rainy-day reserves, and the lowest debt in our history.

South Carolina is winning, and we intend to keep winning. The best is yet to come!”

READ MORE: Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.