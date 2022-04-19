Greenville County talks growth, infrastructure concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “When I bought the land, they weren’t gonna develop it. They said this would be pretty much country-like.”

Gary Pelot lives in a home on Old Bramlett Road in Greenville. He says he likes his property because it’s close to most thing, but still feels quiet--and secluded.

“I have an acre of land behind me,” he told FOX Carolina. “It’s pretty much all woods. Across from me is is 150 acres. It’s all land.”

Tonight, Greenville County discussed many area just the one near Gary’s place on Old Bramlett, Brushy Creek, Hudson, and Frady Roads--to name a new. Developer are looking to build large communities in many of those locations.

“What is that going to do to the neighborhood?” Pelot asked of the proposed development on Old Bramlett, which could include up to 500 new homes in areas with 2-lane rural roads. “There’s only 13 houses on this road, now you’re going to put more than 300 houses in a small area,” he went on. “I don’t know how it can sustain it, or where they’re gonna go to.”

Greenville County Council Chairman Joe Dill (District 17) says people like Gary are right. He explains part of the problem is that developers see an opening, because the county doesn’t require them to adjust surrounding infrastructure in places they’re build under the current law.

“It’s a feeding frenzy,” Dill exclaimed. “They’re trying to get all they can as quick as they can.”

“The roads can’t take care of it,” he added. “And we [the county] really need to stop doing that. We need to look at the infrastructure. Can it take care of the traffic?”

Dill says he wants the county to adopt new ordinances, which place the onus of responsibility for making sure an area can sustain growth onto the company building the homes there.

“We only have 2 traffic lights in 15 square miles,” said Jim Gilbert, who took the podium at Monday’s meeting to oppose yet another new development on 100+ acres off West Georgia Rd.

Gilbert, who lives in Piedmont, told county officials he wants to keep more rural designations for land in place, to which many in attendance enthusiastically agreed.

“We are concerned that, after that first domino falls, it’s going to be an onslaught,” Gilbert said, while others say--it’s already happening.

Dill says they need to crack down as a county to cap this explosion of development and make it more manageable, otherwise they risk running into the same problems over and over again.

