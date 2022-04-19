Mother remembers son shot and killed at Anderson Co. manufacturing plant

Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother lost her son after he was shot inside an Anderson County manufacturing plant earlier this month.

Iain Peare fought for his life five days after being shot inside the Frankische plant. Easter Sunday would have been his 25th birthday. “There are so many people grieving right now, they just loved him so much,” Amy Peare, his mother, said.

From Maine to the Upstate, his mother said many hearts are still breaking. “Especially his family, we’re all devastated, my daughter, my ex-husband, my fiancé, it’s beyond anything we could’ve imagined happening,” Peare said.

An active shooter opened fire with 30 employees inside, before taking his own life. We know Iain Peare was the first victim shot.

“My ex-husband texted me, asking me if I was okay to hear something about Iain. My fiancé pulled over, the thoughts in my head were this has to be somebody else’s child,” Peare said.

This mother said her child was an artist, historian, and animal lover. Iain was even in the midst of raising geese. “I wanted him to succeed in his writing endeavors, he was a talented storyteller. He loved telling fantasy stories and those kinds of tales.”

While Iain’s story was cut short to 24 years, this mother will keep sharing pieces of her son for years to come.

“He loves people, people that touched his life, he just made them feel special and loved,” Peare said.

