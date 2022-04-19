Advertisement

Oconee County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old

Madison Elgin
Madison Elgin(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Deputies said 16-year-old Madison Jade Elgin did not come home Monday.

Elgin may be staying at another home in Seneca.

She was last seen wearing a light blue cut-off t-shirt, black shorts and light blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Elgin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

