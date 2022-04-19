Pedestrian hit by car on I-385 in Greenville County, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a pedestrian was hit in the roadway on I-385 late Monday night.

A car was heading south on I-385 when they hit the pedestrian near mile marker 35 around 11:30 p.m., troopers say.

We’re told the pedestrian, 38 years old, sadly passed away on scene.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim at this time.

