Pedestrian hit by car on I-385 in Greenville County, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a pedestrian was hit in the roadway on I-385 late Monday night.

A car was heading south on I-385 when they hit the pedestrian near mile marker 35 around 11:30 p.m., troopers say.

We’re told the pedestrian, 38 years old, sadly passed away on scene.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

