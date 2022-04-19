Upstate woman with BAC 4 times over legal limit charged in deadly crash, police say

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting and killing another driver while under the influence, according to the Greer Police Department.

The department said on Feb. 20, Kara Rae Reynolds was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Boulevard when her van hit a driver in a Nissan.

We’re told the victim, identified as William Ford, died from his injuries and Ford’s wife received great bodily injury.

Greer PD said they received a toxicology report on Reynolds and obtained two arrest warrants for her arrest. The toxicology report indicated that Reynold’s blood alcohol concentration was .361which is over 4 times the state’s legal limit.

Reynolds was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, police said.

The department said Reynolds will appear before a judge at the Greer City Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.