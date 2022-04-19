Spartanburg Co. declares April “Donate Life Month” to honor teen

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Council declared April 2022 as donate life month during their meeting on Monday night.

The declaration came in honor of Keegan Johnson, a teenager whose organs saved four lives after he passed away from Meningitis in 2020.

Jessica Coker from Spartanburg District 6 made the announcement saying “the month of April 2022 is hereby designated as donate life month in Spartanburg county and Keegan Johnson is hereby remembered and honored for saving lives through the gift of donation.”

The declaration is to encourage others to follow Johnson’s example and become organ donors.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.