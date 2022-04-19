Advertisement

Upstate hospital responds to mask mandate dropped for public transportation

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health released a statement after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) national mask requirement for travel on planes and other public transportation.

The ruling came just a week after the CDC voted to extend the mask requirement another 15 days. As of now, the White House says the CDC’s mandate is no longer in effect and TSA will no longer enforce it.

Prisma Health stated as of April 19, there are 14 patients hospitalized for active Covid-19 across its system.

“Prisma Health encourages everyone to continue to evaluate their own risks and mask appropriately,” said Dr. Bill Kelly, an infectious disease specialist with Prisma Health. “Those who are immunologically compromised or have co-morbidities may want to continue to take additional steps such as masking during travel.”

