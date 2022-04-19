Former officer arrested on assault, misconduct in office charges, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said a former police sergeant with the agency was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from an incident in December of 2020.

We’re told Johnny Wayne Miller turned himself in for the incident on Dec. 17, 2020 and was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Police said Miller was charged with assault and battery, first-degree, and misconduct in office.

Chief Geral Knight released the following response:

“It is policy of this law enforcement agency that all officers shall conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects high ethical standards consistent with the values and mission established by this agency and expectations of the community it serves.”

