Widespread Frost Tonight, Big Warm-Up Coming

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, specifically in the morning for a widespread frost. Under clear skies tonight temperatures dip into the 30s, and close to freezing in the higher elevations. That’s why it’s important to cover or bring in your tender plants tonight. Make sure you cover them with a fabric that’s breathable.

For Wednesday, after a frosty start, we’ll see wall to wall sunshine warming us up into the upper 60s to around 70 in the Upstate, with cooler mid 60s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be chilly, but not as cold as the previous night. Lows will be in the 40s for Thursday morning.

We end the week in fine fashion with lots of sunshine Friday and temperatures surging into the low 80s for the Upstate, with cooler mid 70s in the mountains. Thursday night will be cool as the Lyrid meteor showers peak at that time. Lows will be in the 50s.

This weekend we get a nice taste of summer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s with mid to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 50s at night.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.