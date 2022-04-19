Advertisement

Wife of Spartanburg fire chief arrested on child sex charges

Teresa Blackwell
Teresa Blackwell(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies confirmed the wife of an Upstate fire chief was arrested Friday in connection with a child sex crime investigation.

Teresa Blackwell is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was between 14 and 16 years old when Blackwell performed a sex act upon him.

Blackwell is married to Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell.

