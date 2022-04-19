Women wanted for stealing $1,600 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret, police say
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three women who stole from a store in Haywood Mall on April 12.
Police said the three women stole $1,600 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.