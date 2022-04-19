Women wanted for stealing $1,600 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three women who stole from a store in Haywood Mall on April 12.

Police said the three women stole $1,600 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Women wanted for stealing from Victoria's Secret. (Greenville PD)

