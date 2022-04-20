Advertisement

Competitive housing market affecting Upstate renters’ hope to own a home

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The booming housing market is not just impacting people buying and selling homes but it is now causing renters to fork up more money, leaving them with little hope of becoming a homeowner.

Renters say the biggest issue right now is their lack of options and what it’s costing them to live.

With the end of the moratorium and the record 40-year high of inflation, many are getting hit with a sharp increase in rent and overall spending. On average, only about 43% of renters think they can’t buy a home in the future, according to a real estate study.

According to the Federal Reserve, rent is expected to climb by 11.5% over the next 12 months. With this increase combined with the popularity of Greenville, many people are moving out of downtown Greenville to find cheaper living options.

The study shows in the Greenville-Anderson metro area, the average price to rent a one-bedroom is a little over $800. For a two-bedroom, it’s over $1,000 and goes up from there.

The market doesn’t look to be letting up soon with interest rates likely rising this spring keeping renters paying more and out of the housing market.

