Advertisement

Deputies: Man charged after search uncovers narcotics and stolen firearms

Christopher Cox and Items seized
Christopher Cox and Items seized(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man was charged after deputies discovered narcotics and firearms during a search on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said they initially responded to the residence on Friendship Road to search for a stolen dirt bike. During their search of the property, deputies said they didn’t find the dirtbike. However, they did discover 140 grams of Methamphetamine, firearms, and ammunition that belonged to 41-year-old Christopher Cox.

According to deputies, two of the guns located were reported stolen. One from Greenville County and another from Greenville City. As a result, Cox was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Receiving Stolen Goods and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

While investigating the scene, deputies also found Methamphetamine and prescription drugs in the purse belonging to someone else at the property. Deputies later identified that person as 43-year-old Kelly Denise Butts. Butts was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kelly Denise Butts
Kelly Denise Butts(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are still at the Oconee County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mack Adams Gaines
Upstate man convicted after neglect leads to his mother’s death
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
Execution set for Greenville Co. man who beat couple to death with bat
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution
Shooting at East Ridgemount Court
Person in custody following Greenville County shooting, deputies say