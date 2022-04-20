Deputies: Man charged after search uncovers narcotics and stolen firearms

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man was charged after deputies discovered narcotics and firearms during a search on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said they initially responded to the residence on Friendship Road to search for a stolen dirt bike. During their search of the property, deputies said they didn’t find the dirtbike. However, they did discover 140 grams of Methamphetamine, firearms, and ammunition that belonged to 41-year-old Christopher Cox.

According to deputies, two of the guns located were reported stolen. One from Greenville County and another from Greenville City. As a result, Cox was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Receiving Stolen Goods and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

While investigating the scene, deputies also found Methamphetamine and prescription drugs in the purse belonging to someone else at the property. Deputies later identified that person as 43-year-old Kelly Denise Butts. Butts was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kelly Denise Butts (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are still at the Oconee County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.

