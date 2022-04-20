Advertisement

Driver dies over a week after crash in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that a driver passed away today from injuries they received during a crash on April 9, 2022.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:40 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Dobbins Bridge Road when they crossed the center line, went off the road, hit a highway sign and struck a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away due to their injuries.

No other information regarding the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

