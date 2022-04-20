Advertisement

Execution set for Greenville Co. man who beat couple to death with bat

Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was convicted of murdering a couple in Greenville County in 2002 is set to be executed. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said they received an order for Brag Sigmon to be put to death in May.

Sigmon is asked to choose his method of execution two weeks prior to May 13. The electric chair and firing squad are currently the only available execution methods in South Carolina.

Sigmon, 64, has been on death row for decades. He was convicted of two counts of murder in 2002.

On Apr. 27, 2001, Sigmon went to the Taylors home of David and Gladys Larke and beat the couple to death with a baseball bat. He tried to kidnap their daughter, who escaped with gunshot wounds.

Richard Moore is another inmate on death row for a murder in the Upstate. He was set to be executed on Apr. 29 by firing squad, however, a Supreme Court order has temporarily blocked the execution.

READ MORE: Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

