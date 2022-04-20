Advertisement

Expansion of manufacturing facility to bring new jobs in Greenwood Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Symrise Pet Food announced plans to expand operations in Greenwood County and create 65 new jobs with a new facility.

The new facility, located at 5300 Highway 25 North in Hodges, S.C., will serve as the company’s North American headquarters. We’re told the building will allow the company to meet increased demand and grow its powder palatant product lines.

“Today’s announcement by Symrise Pet Food to invest $65.5 million and create 65 new jobs in South Carolina will add to our recent record-breaking economic success”, Governor McMaster said in a news release. “We applaud Symrise Pet Food for their commitment to our state and for creating jobs for our people.”

The company said the project is expected to be complete in 2025.

Anyone interested in joining Symrise Pet Food team should visit the company’s website.

