Friday is the deadline to register for NC’s primary election

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The deadline is this Friday for new North Carolina voters to register ahead of the statewide primary election.

If you’re eligible to vote in North Carolina, you must register by April 22 to vote in the primary on May 17.

You can register online, by mail or at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Click here to register to vote in North Carolina.

Races on the statewide primary ballot include the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the North Carolina General Assembly and the North Carolina Supreme Court.

