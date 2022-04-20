Advertisement

Greenwood officer saves 1-year-old’s life after overdose

Police chief TJ Chaudoin (left) presents Sgt. Daniel Cardarelli with life saving award.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say the quick actions of a Greenwood police officer saved a baby’s life.

The Greenwood Police Department was called to a home on Mar. 7 where a 1-year-old girl was unresponsive. Police said the baby ingested a pill which they believe was an illegal narcotic.

Sgt. Daniel Cardarelli performed CPR on the baby until EMS arrived. She was transported to the hospital where a doctor told detectives she would have died without Cardarelli’s help.

If he had waited until EMS arrived, the baby would have suffered severe brain damage from lack of oxygen.

The baby’s father was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators say he had narcotics where the baby could reach them.

Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin presented Sgt. Cardarelli with the life-saving ribbon Monday night to recognize his heroic actions.

