Heating up toward the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No more frosty mornings for us for a while, as temperatures heat up this week! Next rain chance won’t arrive until Tuesday.

Tonight will be less chilly, but still jacket weather! Lows will drop to 48 in the Upstate and 43 in the mountains. Some clouds will be around early Thursday, then skies clear late day. Highs will warm into the 70s for most spots.

The 80′s are back for Friday in the Upstate, so have your flip flops and shorts at the ready! Highs will remain in the 70s for the mountains with full sunshine. Sunny skies dominate this weekend with highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s area-wide.

Rain is back next week, but it won’t be very heavy. Expect scattered showers by Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Temps will cool down a bit as the rain moves out Wednesday.

