How an Upstate farmer prepares for spring frost advisory

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -While the FOX Carolina team keeps an eye on temperatures Tuesday tonight, others in the community are doing the same.

Especially farmers!

Frost advisories and freezing warnings are expected overnight into the morning.

Sunny days and chilly night can sometimes be a nuisance for farmers. Eric Hunter owns Hunter Farms in Easley. He says if their strawberries don’t get covered up during the chilly nights, things could be detrimental for the farm.

This harvest season is looking to be plentiful for Hunter, he told us the crop us more advanced this year compared to previous years.

“Which pus a lot at risk,” Hunter said. “Counting blooms and fruits, we’ve probably got around 65 to 70 percent of the fruit already out here.”

We asked If frost was to affect the crops, how much would be lost.

“The big issue would be the berries that are already ripe. We’ve got green fruit and ripe fruit. We’re probably looking at 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of fruit that’s on there right now,” Hunter explained.

According to the farm’s Facebook page, they will be opening later to give them more time to get berries uncovered and picked.

