Italian Heritage Festival comes to the Upstate for the first time

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Italian-American Club of Greater Greenville is hosting an Italian Heritage Festival in the Upstate later this month.

The festival will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The best part is, it’s free!

The idea for the event began when Maria Natale began selling Italian pastries. Natale decided that if she ever opened up her own store, she’d help put on a festival. “I grew up going to Italian festivals every year,” she told us.

Soon after she opened Gio’s Pastry Shop, Caffe and Italian Market, she brought the idea to the Italian-American Club of Greater Greenville.

“So I took it back to the club at the time,” said John Macioce, the club’s president. “Everybody loved the idea.”

For more information on the festival and the club, you can visit their website at Iacgg.org.

