Man who 'saw body lying in road but fled scene' sentenced, solicitor says

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Laurens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a crash in 2021 that killed a 20-year-old volunteer firefighter from Clinton, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo.

The solicitor said one afternoon in June of 2021, the victim, Hunter Sipes, was riding his motorcycle along Highway 76 between Clinton and Laurens. The man sentenced, Robert Curry Richardson, 57, attempted to turn onto the highway from a private driveway directly in front of Sipes and the two collided. Sipes’ motorcycle hit the driver’s side of Richardson’s car and was injured.

We’re told Richardson fled the scene and was located near a local business where he failed a field sobriety test. Richardson would later be determined to have a 0.203 blood-alcohol content, over two times the legal limit. Sipes was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries

Eyewitnesses told law enforcement they say Richardson get out of his car and look at Sipes before fleeing the scene, the solicitor said. During the investigation, law enforcement officers noted that Richardson’s sole concern was for the damage to his vehicle and potentially losing his job.

The solicitor said Richardson pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 20 to felony DUI resulting in death and hit and run resulting in death. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“The fact that this defendant saw Hunter’s wounded body lying in the roadway then got back in his car and fled the scene that he caused, concerned only with his own well-being, shows this man’s lack of remorse for his actions,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “Hopefully this conviction and sentence will allow Hunter’s loved ones to move forward from this horrific loss of such an honorable young man and public servant.”

