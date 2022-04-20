Person in custody following Greenville County shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies were called to reports of a shooting at East Ridgemount Court Wednesday morning, according to dispatch.

Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies are on scene investigating but thankfully there were no injuries and no one was shot.

We’re told there is one person in custody.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.