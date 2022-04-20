Advertisement

Person in custody following Greenville County shooting, deputies say

Shooting at East Ridgemount Court
Shooting at East Ridgemount Court(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies were called to reports of a shooting at East Ridgemount Court Wednesday morning, according to dispatch.

Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies are on scene investigating but thankfully there were no injuries and no one was shot.

We’re told there is one person in custody.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mack Adams Gaines
Upstate man convicted after neglect leads to his mother’s death
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
Execution set for Greenville Co. man who beat couple to death with bat
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution
Christopher Cox and Items seized
Deputies: Man charged after search uncovers narcotics and stolen firearms