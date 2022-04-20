Advertisement

Road blocked due to structure fire in Easley, crews say

Structure fire along Highway 8
Structure fire along Highway 8(Easley Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid an area while they work to put out a structure fire.

The department tweeted around 5:30 a.m. that Gentry Memorial Highway, or Highway 8, near Fleetwood Drin Easley is currently closed. Drivers should seek an alternoute route.

“We will get it open as soon as possible,” said the department.

