Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston release statement about Richard Moore, Brad Sigmon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released a statement after the South Carolina Supreme Court granted a stay of execution for Richard Moore.

The church also provided a statement about Brad Sigmon, an inmate scheduled for execution on May 13.

“We were pleased to learn that the South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the execution of Richard Moore. We hope the justices will make the same decision regarding the execution of Brad Keith Sigmon, who is now scheduled to die on May 13. “Every person is created in the likeness of God; their lives should be protected from the time of conception until natural death. Justice is not restored when another person is killed; therefore, we pray that the court will commute both men’s death sentences.”

