Advertisement

Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston release statement about Richard Moore, Brad Sigmon

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released a statement after the South Carolina Supreme Court granted a stay of execution for Richard Moore.

The church also provided a statement about Brad Sigmon, an inmate scheduled for execution on May 13.

“We were pleased to learn that the South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the execution of Richard Moore. We hope the justices will make the same decision regarding the execution of Brad Keith Sigmon, who is now scheduled to die on May 13.

“Every person is created in the likeness of God; their lives should be protected from the time of conception until natural death. Justice is not restored when another person is killed; therefore, we pray that the court will commute both men’s death sentences.”

Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic car crash
Coroner identifies driver who died over a week after Upstate crash
Generic raccoon
Two dogs exposed to rabid raccoon in Upstate county
Megan and Briley Barnett
Teacher’s assistant, 6-year-old daughter among 3 killed in Upstate crash
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution