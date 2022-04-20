SC receives millions in tobacco settlement funds, Attorney General confirms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that South Carolina recently secured $86.5 million from the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payment.

Wilson said the payments began in 1998 when South Carolina joined with 45 other States, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, to settle claims with four major cigarette manufacturers.

According to Wilson, the MSA is the largest financial recovery in legal history. He added that 50 other tobacco companies have signed onto the MSA since its creation.

This settlement created restrictions on how the industry advertises and markets its products. It also provides the state with payments to help reimburse the healthcare costs and harm caused by tobacco.

According to Wilson, most of the money goes to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the Medicaid Program. Since the MSA was signed in 1998, South Carolina has received $1,835,109,331.81 in payments from the settlement.

