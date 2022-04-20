Advertisement

SCDNR K-9 gifted new bullet and stab protective vest

SCDNR K9 Rio
SCDNR K9 Rio(SCDNR)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ (SCDNR) K-9 Rio is sporting a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. said its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit organization gifted a vest to help protect K-9 Rio. Rio’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K-9 Gabo, Jonesboro, A.R. - EOW 1/16/20.”

SCDNR’s K-9 team is used in the investigation of hunting and fishing violations statewide, as well as frequently being called upon to assist other law enforcement agencies with a wide range of calls including missing persons or evidence searches.

“We are so appreciative of this donation by Vested Interest in K9s,” said SCDNR’s Sgt. Freddie Earhart, Rio’s handler in a news release. “It will help keep Rio safe as she performs her daily law enforcement duties.”

