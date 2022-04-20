Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing.

Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road.

The other winners included a $100,000 ticket purchased at a Quick Stop in Batesburg and a $50,000 ticket from the Enmark Station in Blufton.

Since nobody won the jackpot on Monday night, it’s increasing to $370 million for the next drawing.

Powerball is celebrating its 30th birthday today. “America’s Jackpot Game” came to the Palmetto State in October 2002. Seven jackpot tickets have come from South Carolina since the game began.

