Two dogs exposed to rabid raccoon in Upstate county

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found in Gaffney tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found near Sarratt School Road and A and T Drive. The raccoon was tested on April 18 and was confirmed to have rabies on April 19.

According to officials, two dogs in the area were exposed to the raccoon. They will be required to quarantine as part of the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe you, someone you know, or any animals have come in contact with an animal that potentially has rabies, please contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327. You can also reach them after hours or on holidays by calling (888) 847-0902 and selecting option 2.

Officials also encouraged everyone to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.