Upstate candle business thrives in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- One Greenville shop owner is showing what “bouncing back” looks like. Small businesses across the nation took a beating during the pandemic and one candle shop was no exception.

The owner, Tina Rodgers, smelled change in the air and saved the business from going under.

“We have steady customers who we’ve known for years and years. One of our favorites, I’ve seen her get married and have two kids, and it’s been great to have a community connectivity,” Rodgers said.

It’s that connection Rodgers refused to let go of during the pandemic; at least not without a fight.

“When the pandemic happened, my former partners, former owners, opted to close the business,” Rodgers explained. “They were in Kansas, they were not tied to the local store.” The original store opened back in 2014 as Magnolia Scents by design. For three months, the candle store closed its doors. All the while, Rodgers continued to work, re-igniting a flame of determination to save the shop and the employees.

“I started immediately reaching out and seeing what resources were available, because like I said it was about two hours of feeling sorry for myself before I said “No, we’re not doing this. I’m going to save these people’s jobs.”

Rodgers said she reached out to local resources, got a loan, and found a support system. Now with more than 100 scents sitting on Greenville Soy Candle Company’s shelves, she kept hope burning by staying “green” and true to Greenville.

“Most candles are made out of paraffin wax, paraffin is a derivative of making crude oil into gasoline, so it is a petroleum byproduct, which is why it’s arguably toxic if you burn a candle in a jar and it turns black that’s the toxicity.”

These soy candles however are made right in the store out of soy wax. “So it’s clean burn, it’s non-toxic, it’s a renewable resource, it’s just soybeans.”

Greenville Soy Candle Company teaches classes where you can make your own candle and they will re-fill any container with new wax to boost recycling.

You can find out more about their work by visiting their website at https://www.gvlsoycandle.com/

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.