Upstate man convicted after neglect leads to his mother’s death

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Wagner announced that a man was convicted and sentenced this week in the 2018 death of his mother.

Wagner said 62-year-old Mack Gains was found guilty of Unlawful Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult Resulting in Death. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to Wagner, On December 18, 2017, Mack Gaines called for medical assistance for his mother who had fallen. However, EMS officials later discovered that she’d fallen four days before they were called. 92-year-old Alma Louise Gaines was taken to the hospital for treatment but later passed away from her injuries.

Wagner said Gains was on parole at the time for a prior murder conviction. He stated after the sentencing “This was a senseless act of neglect that ultimately cost a defenseless 92-year-old woman her life. We appreciate the hard work of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in bringing Mr. Gaines to justice.”

