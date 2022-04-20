VIVA Chicken offering free chicken for life at new Greenville location

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - VIVA Chicken is opening to its second Greenville-area restaurant on Pelham Road Wednesday, April 20.

The grand opening for the 3,500 square foot restaurant across from the Pelham at 85 shopping center will start at 11 a.m.

We’re told the first 25 people in line and through the door Wednesday will receive free VIVA Chicken for a year. This includes one whole chicken and three sides a month for 12 months. To qualify for free VIVA for a year, guests must have the VIVA Chicken app downloaded to receive the meals each month.

The restaurant will also give away pairs of specialty socks at random to guests throughout the day.

“Greenville has welcomed VIVA Chicken with open arms and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the area with the Pelham restaurant,” said Gerald Pulsinelli, VIVA Chicken CEO in a news release. “This second location will allow us to further immerse ourselves into the upstate and serve up the hottest, freshest chicken to more friends and family in the area.”

Both Greenville-area VIVA Chicken locations are open 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., seven days a week.

