‘His family deserves closure’: Police seek answers in 2019 homicide of Otis Strickland

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department are still searching for answers in the homicide investigation of a man found dead in a wooded area more than two years ago.

Otis Strickland, who went by “Preacher,” was 63 years old when he was found dead. He would have turned 66 Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Strickland was sadly found dead in a wooded area between Barlett Street and Lyman Street on Aug. 17, 2019, according to police. The medical examiner determined Strickland has been dead for several weeks at that point and the cause of death was not immediately known.

We’re told investigators initially ruled Strickland’s death as suspicious but his death was later determined as a homicide over a year later on Sept. 22, 2020.

Asheville Police said they have been following various leads in North Carolina and South Carolina but are now asking for someone who is willing to come forward to provide information on just what happened to Otis Strickland.

“We want some closure,” said Christopher Strickland, younger brother of Otis. “And the only way we can do that is for someone to say who killed him and why. I hope that happens.”

Christopher, who is less than a year younger than Otis, also remembers his brother as “Button.” That was a nickname his sister gave him when he was younger, because “he was as cute as a button.”

Investigations Captain Joe Silberman said Otis’ family has been waiting for answers for nearly three years and deserves closure.

“The murder of Otis Strickland demands justice... and we need your help in solving this case,” Capt. Silberman said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Otis Strickland’s case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

