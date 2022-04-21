Advertisement

Dispatch: Crews responding to scene at Standard Textiles in Union County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a scene at Standard Textiles, according to Union County Fire Dispatch.

According to Union County Emergency Management Services, the call came in at 10:04 p.m. on Wednesday. According to officials, the cause of the smoke was an exhaust fan that burned up, but the building was not on fire.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

