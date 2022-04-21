Advertisement

Dispatch: Man injured after shot in leg in Rutherford County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies responded to a scene after a man is shot in the leg, according to dispatch.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 9 p.m. on Wednesday after a shooting on Ellenboro Henrietta Road.

Dispatch said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

