Dispatch: Man injured after shot in leg in Rutherford County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies responded to a scene after a man is shot in the leg, according to dispatch.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 9 p.m. on Wednesday after a shooting on Ellenboro Henrietta Road.

Dispatch said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.