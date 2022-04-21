Greenville Co. deputies looking for teen not seen since getting into SUV Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office need help to find a 16-year-old who ran away.

Zachary Jordan Lopez-Flores was last seen on April 19 around 7 p.m. on Montague Road in Greenville, according the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Zachary was seen getting into a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

