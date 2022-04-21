Advertisement

Greenville Co. deputies looking for teen not seen since getting into SUV Tuesday

Zachary Jordan Lopez-Flores
Zachary Jordan Lopez-Flores(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office need help to find a 16-year-old who ran away.

Zachary Jordan Lopez-Flores was last seen on April 19 around 7 p.m. on Montague Road in Greenville, according the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Zachary was seen getting into a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: ‘His family deserves closure’: Police seek answers in 2019 homicide of Otis Strickland

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A car struck a house and caused a fire on St. Andrews Church Road in Pleasure Ridge Park on...
NC arsonist sends letter from prison threatening to burn house down
Juana Sebastian
Greenville Co. deputies looking for teen who ran away over weekend
Two people stabbed at Spartanburg Co. apartment
One person has died after double stabbing in Spartanburg Co.
On The Town: 4/21
Spartanburg Spring Fling returns this weekend!