Greenville Co. deputies looking for teen who ran away over weekend

Juana Sebastian
Juana Sebastian(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 16-year-old who ran away from home over the weekend.

Juana Sebastian was last seen on Saturday, April 16 around 12:30 p.m. on Spruce Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Juana is described as four foot eight and weighing 135 pounds with dark hair.

We’re told Juana may be in the company of a male by the name of Gaspar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or if anyone sees here to call 911 immediately.

