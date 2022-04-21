Heating up Friday and the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer temperatures are in store Friday and into the weekend, then rain is back by Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s area-wide. By Friday we’ll be seeing plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures in the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains.

Sunny and warm weather will persist this weekend with highs staying in the 79-82 range area-wide! No rain is expected for your outdoor plans.

Clouds will increase by late Monday, ahead of some showers Tuesday. Storm threat appears low right now, and rain shouldn’t be terribly heavy.

