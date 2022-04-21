Henderson Co. man charged after dumping drugs, running from law, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested on drug charges after running from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, April 20 deputies were conducting a warrant service as a result of a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, Treyveon McClure, resisted arrest and began to run away on foot while being taken into custody. During the pursuit, officials saw McClure dumping out suspected illegal drugs from his clothing. He was eventually taken into custody after a K-9 deputy was deployed.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered the discarded drugs and McClure was charged with the following:

Two counts of felony trafficking in opium or heroin, Level III

Felony maintain place controlled substance

Resisting public officer

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

McClure was taken to the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office under a $2,110,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.