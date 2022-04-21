How a Greenville brewery overcomes the odds, opens during the pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southernside Brewing Company in downtown Greenville officially opened January 6, 2021 during the pandemic. A little over a year later, things are going very well for the brewery.

Many businesses, including some in Greenville, closed during the pandemic.

It’s located along the Swamp Rabbit Trail at 25 Delano Drive.

“There’s a lot of risk anytime you start a new business,” said Nate Tomforde, the owner.

Restaurants were limited in the number of people they could allow inside an establishment, part of the trail was closed, some people chose to stay away from public gathering settings for health concerns.

Given the circumstances, maintaining in the most uncertain of times was difficult but doable.

“Knowing how to keep a small good team, sustain them through some slower months,” said Tomforde. “We went to just take care of our staff and keep a solid core, and stay the course.”

“We rode the bike trail,” said Veronica Madden, who stopped by for a drink with friends.

Madden and her friends road from Travelers Rest to downtown. She explained how the last two years have been lesson learned and reward earned to somewhat relax and have a good time at Southernside.

“The thing is, if you can make it through the pandemic, you can make it through anything. A lot of companies didn’t make it, a lot of restaurants didn’t make it,” Madden said.

Simply put, business is booming. Days when the weather seems perfect for some outdoor fun, the brewery sees a high number of people dropping in.

For those out there looking to start a business of their own, Tomforde says don’t give up when things get tough.

“You have to be patient, you have to stay the course. It takes a lot of resolve and it takes a lot of good people,” according to him.

