NC arsonist sends letter from prison threatening to burn house down

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A convicted arsonist was sentenced to more time behind bars Thursday for sending threatening letters to a witness.

In October 2015, Clinton Cole set a home on fire in Rutherford County. While serving prison time for the arson in 2020, he mailed two threatening letters to a witness who saw him set the fire.

In one letter, he threatened to burn down the victim’s house. In another letter, he wrote, “You are going to wish that you would not have stuck your nose were [sic] it did’nt [sic] belong.”

He also threatened to hurt the witness and their child.

Cole pleaded guilty to mailing threatening communications. He was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

