Non profit teams up with Marleylilly to empower girls

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of girls gets to walk the runway at Marleylilly. They’re not models, but middle and high school aged students connected to a non profit called “GirlUp Gvl.”

The non profit works with them after school through an enrichment program and gives them a place to turn to after school. We saw the girls get a little nervous walking into the large company and warehouse.

“Just this one experience of finding what they like through fashion, what do they like? What do they feel confident in? What is their style? I think it’s really important in the development of who they are and their sense of self,” Kim Mogan said.

Mogan mentors 27 girls after school through the program, providing one on one mentorship and group activities. Marleylilly offered a stylist to each of the girls Wednesday, helping them pick out an outfit from the spring line to model.

“Fashion should make you feel good,” Jenn Henderson said. That’s what it’s about. So I think it’s been fun to see how they interpret everything and how they put it together.” Henderson is the director of supply chain at Marleylilly and volunteers with GirlUp Gvl frequently.

“Just a little bit earlier, a student had a few outfit choices and chose the one out of her comfort zone and, because she wanted to push her self in that way. Those are the successes that we want to see,” Mogan said.

Choices about a sense of self quickly made those nerves turn into confident boosters. The fashion equipped the girls with a new kind of armor to take on experiences both on and off the runway.

“We have so many resources that can work with youth to help them see a different life, see a bigger picture, see something outside of themselves and that allows them to dream,” Mogan said.

The fashion show will kick off at 5pm Thursday for close family and friends.

