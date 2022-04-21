Upstate HS student surprised with scholarship to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Slevensky Jules’ dream since the eighth grade has been to become an engineer.

On Thursday, the Carolina High School student was surprised with a scholarship to Clemson University.

“He says my name and it’s just shock,” said Jules.

Jules was named a Boeing Company Scholar, thanks to Boeing and Clemson University.

He was surprised at the Clemson University Men of Color National Summit, the third year he’s attended.

But it was a speech he saw in one of those previous visits that he says made everything click for him.

“I’m glad someone set this up for kids like me, people like me to be able to have something like this. And maybe I’ll speak here one day,” said Jules.

Jules is one of more than 2,000 in attendance for the conference.

William Mitchell is a senior at Clemson, wanting to go into real estate.

“It is so reassuring to see so many successful men of color in places of power and places of prestige. It’s not something that is common to me,” he said.

The goal of these two days is to close the opportunity gap for African-American and Hispanic males, while also showing them their dreams can be reached.

Clemson University Chief Diversity Officer Lee Gill started the Men of Color National Summit six years ago.

“Realizing more and more it’s going to take all of us. That saying about it takes a village, well it truly does take a village,” Lee explained.

Keynote speakers on Thursday included Rep. Jim Clyburn and Boeing Executive Vice President Ted Colbert.

