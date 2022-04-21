Want your favorite magazines for free? Here’s how you can save.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many in the Upstate, you may not know it - but you can read your favorite magazines for free!

Anderson County Library System announced they are now offering more than 3,000 magazines available to download and read for free on any device. If you have a library card, you can get the magazines using the reading app Libby.

They are just one of several library systems in the area offering free magazines through Libby:

Magazines available on Libby vary by library system but some options include Good Housekeeping, Country Living, The New Yorker, US Weekly, HGTV Magazine, National Geographic, Newsweek, Food Network Magazine and more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.