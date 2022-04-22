2 arrested, 2 others wanted after break-in at Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects are in custody and two others are still wanted after a break-in at a business, according to the Asheville Police Department.

According to police, four suspects broke into a business on S. Tunnel Road on Thursday, April 21, in the early morning.

Police say once inside, they attempted to destroy the alarm system before making off with more than $10,000 in merchandise.

According to police, the officers saturated the area and were able to catch three suspects, but one fled the scene.

Mandy Blair Dixon, 36, was arrested and charged with felony possession of the stolen property. She was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a secured bond of $5,000. Jamie Jean Furr, 39, was charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and felony possession of the stolen property. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $15,500 secured bond.

Police are still searching for James Franklin Hairr, 37, who fled the scene. He is charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, resist, delay, and/or obstruct law enforcement, larceny after B&E, and felony breaking and entering. He also has warrants for assault on a female and common law robbery that remain open, police say.

James Franklin Hairr, 37 (Asheville Police Department)

Joshua Kirk Spurgeon, 42, the fourth suspect, is charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, larceny after B&E, and felony breaking and entering, according to police.

Joshua Kirk Spurgeon, 42 (Asheville Police Department)

If anyone has information about the location of Hairr and Spurgeon, contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone app or text TIP2APD to 847411 or call 828-252-1110.

