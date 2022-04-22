8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week.

Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021.

Raquel Gutierrez was arrested on fugitive warrants out of Florida. Noah was returned safely to his father in Boca Rotan.

