Advertisement

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week.

Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021.

Raquel Gutierrez was arrested on fugitive warrants out of Florida. Noah was returned safely to his father in Boca Rotan.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stephen Jennings
Upstate music teacher killed in crash
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Breaking News
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
Crash on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville Co.
Driver killed in head-on crash with 17-year-old, troopers say